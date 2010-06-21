Pauwels pleased with Tour de Suisse

Serge Pauwels (Sky) refuels after a tough day at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belgian rider Serge Pauwels had a solid Tour de Suisse, finishing third-best of the Team Sky riders in 42nd place overall. He told Cyclingnews afterwards that he was happy with how things went for him and the team, and that he is hoping to make Team Sky's Tour de France selection.

"I'm pleased about how the race was, because I think that the peloton here is the bunch of the Tour de France, except for Contador and a few other guys like Wiggins," he said, minutes after his time trial ended. "But I think I could do a good job for Thomas Lovkvist."

Despite rumours that Team Sky's Tour de France selection has been completed, he said that he and other riders are still waiting for the final slots to be decided. He'll jump at the chance if it is presented to him.

"I am not sure yet if I am going," he said. "I think the team will announce it tomorrow or Tuesday. But I am still in the running and I really, really want to go, of course."

If he does get the nod, his main task will be to provide whatever assistance is required to the team's biggest riders. Edvald Boasson Hagen is back in form after injury problems, winning a stage in the Dauphiné, and will be on the hunt for stage wins. Bradley Wiggins is aiming to build on his fourth place of 2009, and could grab a podium place if all goes to plan.

Pauwels said that Wiggins has been working hard to finalise his preparation. "I think he is going well," he said. "He is doing the recons of the Pyrennes and Alps over the last few days and I think he will be ready."