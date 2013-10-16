Fredericks to step down as CEO of Cycling Australia

Image 1 of 2 Cycling Australia CEO Graham Fredericks speaks to the audience. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 2 Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Cycling Australia has announced that long serving CEO Graham Fredericks will step down after 18 years in the role.

Fredericks has led the Australian Cycling Federation during years of growth and development but also a series of scandals, most recently Stuart O'Grady's confession to doping after the Tour de France.

Cycling Australia is in a moment of significant change. It is searching for a new president to replace Klaus Mueller, who stood down in August and is involved in the process of integrating BMX and mountain biking into one federation. It is also under pressure to improve the results of its Olympic program before a funding review in March by the Australian Sports Commission.

Fredericks will end his role after the Cycling Australia Annual General Meeting on 9 November.

"It has been a very real privilege to be at the centre of cycling's growth and development in Australia over the past two decades. However, all good things must come to an end and I believe the time is right to step aside and allow for a fresh approach," Fredericks said in a statement.

"I am very proud of the role I have played in the sport's growth in popularity and profile as well as the expansion of Cycling Australia as an organisation. Cycling in Australia is on the verge of another significant step forward as an integrated industry. While I have been very active player in this process, it is important that I recognise when it is time to allow new energy and enthusiasm to drive this strategy."

Cycling Australia confirmed that the process of selecting a new president and subsequently a new CEO is underway.

"The process for securing new leadership at Cycling Australia is now well under way. A nominations committee has been working together to develop a shortlist of candidates for the vacant Cycling Australia presidency. Once appointed, the new president will play an active role in the recruitment of the new CEO," it said in a statement.

"In turn both positions will work closely with the Australian Sport Commission towards the creation of a new peak body that integrates the multiple cycling disciplines under one collaborative entity."

