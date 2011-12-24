Förster to lead UnitedHealthcare in Langkawi

Robert Förster in the stage winner's chair (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robert Förster will lead UnitedHealthcare in the Tour de Langkawi again in 2012. The German sprinter won the eighth stage of the race last year for the US-based team.

Last year's Tour de Langkawi was the team's debut race in the Professional Continental rankings. “We had a strong showing with a stage win and several podiums,” said team manager Mike Tamayo.

“Team UnitedHealthcare is honored and very motivated about the 2012 Le Tour de Langkawi”, he said. “We are aware of the growth of the race and of cycling in Malaysia, but we plan on bigger success at the 2012 edition of the race.”

Förster will be supported by Australians Karl Menzies, Hilton Clarke and Jonathan Clarke, all of whom have experience of the Malaysian race.

“One of the highlights of the past edition of Le Tour de Langkawi was when Forster won stage 8 in Jasin,” said race chief operating officer Emir Abdul Jalal. “A sprinter with prestigious wins under his belt, he showed the young guns Andrea Guardini and Marcel Kittel that he was still one of the fastest cyclists in the world, so we’re delighted to welcome him and his team back. I’m sure that after their first experience in Malaysia, they’ll be even stronger this time around.”

The 10-stage race runs from February 24 to March 4. It is ranked 2.HC and is expected to feature 22 teams.

UnitedHealthcare team for the Tour de Langkawi: Robert Förster, Hilton Clarke, Jonathan Clarke, Adrian Hegyvari, Jake Keough and Karl Menzies.