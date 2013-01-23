Former world champ Vouilloz commits to racing Enduro World Series

Image 1 of 2 Nicolas Vouilloz in action in the Superenduro (Image credit: Team LaPierre / Pure Agency) Image 2 of 2 Nicolas Vouilloz racing in the Superenduro series (Image credit: Team LaPierre / Pure Agency)

The Lapierre mountain bike team will back several riders, including former 10-time downhill world champion Nicolas Vouilloz, on the enduro racing circuit this season. Vouilloz has committed to race the Enduro World Series in its inaugural season.

Vouilloz will be joined by some of his fellow downhill specialist teammates, including Sam Blenkinsop, Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier and Emmeline Ragot. The four downhillers will race at least two rounds of the Enduro World Series including the opener in Punta Ala and round three at Crankworx Europe at Les 2 Alpes.

"The arrival of the new Enduro World Series gives a boost to our discipline! I'm sure everyone is as eager as me to see what this new format will bring," said Vouilloz, who is deeply involved in Lapierre's R&D activities. His schedule will be adapted accordingly to accommodate his enduro races and training sessions.

"Talking about training, I'll have to take it seriously again!" said Vouilloz. "This is why I will be trained by Laurent Solliet, Loic Bruni's coach, who is now with Team Lapierre International."

"There is a big buzz around this new project. Just look at the riders who will attend the races: with the pure enduro racers, plus the downhill and cross country riders who will take part in some of the series, the bar will be set very high, and I'm excited by this prospect."

Vouilloz retired from downhill racing early in the last decade and spent several years on the rally car racing circuit. The four-time World Cup overall champion returned to some downhill and enduro-type mountain bike racing in 2007.

Nico Vouilloz's 2013 Enduro Program

May 18-19: Superenduro PRO - Punta Ala, Italy

June 29-30 : Enduro Series - Val d'Allos, France

July 6-7: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes - Les 2 Alpes, France

July 27-28: Colorado Freeride Festival - Winter Park, United States

August 10-11: Crankworx Whistler - Whistler, Canada

August 24-25: Enduro Des Nations - Val d'Isère, France

October 19-20: Superenduro PRO - Finale Ligure, Italy