Former Tour of Flanders winner Asgreen predicts 'new dynamic' on Sunday

By Jackie Tyson
Soudal-QuickStep rider says team can 'do something interesting' at the home Monument

Julian Alaphilippe (left) and Kasper Asgreen pose with likenesses at press conference ahead of ahead of the 2024 Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe (left) and Kasper Asgreen pose with likenesses at press conference ahead of ahead of the 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images / KRISTOF VAN ACCOM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Kasper Asgreen was the last Soudal-QuickStep rider to win Tour of Flanders, earning his stunning 2021 victory in a two-up sprint against then-defending champion Mathieu van der Poel. 

It was a year that Soudal-QuickStep reigned supreme in the Spring Classics, winning five of the one-day spring races. Asgreen accounted for a pair of the victories, having notched a solo win at E3 Saxo Classic ahead of his Monument triumph. Julian Alaphilippe won La Flèche Wallonne for a third time, with podiums at Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. 

