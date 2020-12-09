Former NBA star Reggie Miller joins USA Cycling's Board of Directors

Reggie Miller gives his take during game seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors

Retired professional basketball player Reggie Miller is among four new appointments – along with Lucia Deng, Ed Ewing and Brendan Quirk – to USA Cycling's Board of Directors, the US federation announced on Tuesday.

Miller is a five-time NBA All-Star, an Olympic gold medallist and a member of the Indiana Pacers squad that lost the 1999/2000 NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played his entire 18-year pro career for the Pacers, retiring following the 2004/05 season, and now enjoys mountain-bike racing, and trains for competition on his road bike.

Lucia Deng is a corporate transactional attorney who specialises in healthcare technology, and has already been on the boards and committees of a number of cycling organisations, including the Century Road Club Association (CRCA), the New York State Bicycle Racing Association (NYSBRA) and the New York Cycle Club (NYCC).

Ed Ewing is a co-founder of the Major Taylor Project, which serves to create opportunities and access in cycling for diverse and underserved communities. He works on community projects to promote racial equality, which includes being part of Bike Works' Racial Equity Taskforce.

Brendan Quirk is the CEO of Allied Cycle Works, and co-founded Competitive Cyclist and was the North American president for Rapha.

"Cycling has been such an important part of my life and I want to work with people and organizations getting more kids on bikes, bringing more people to events, and building the most successful platform for competitive athletes," Quirk said in a press release on Tuesday.

"USA Cycling has a tremendous history of building the sport and celebrating world-class athletes, so I am thrilled to join the Board to contribute to the future success of the organization and its athletes," he said.

"We are honored to have Lucia, Ed, Reggie and Brendan join the USA Cycling Board to guide us in championing the sport of cycling and building an organization for the future," said USA Cycling CEO Rob DeMartini.

"Lucia, Ed, Reggie and Brendan all bring unique perspectives, experience and passion for cycling, and we welcome their input and guidance in championing American cycling at every level," he said.

USA Cycling Board of Directors chairman Bob Stapleton added: "The success of this process and new structure would not have been possible without the excellent work and collaboration of our outgoing Board Members.

"We are forever in the debt to these members and their impact on the sport of cycling. Their contributions to USA Cycling and the sport have made it possible for USA Cycling to celebrate its first 100 years and welcome four new distinguished individuals to our Board to kick-start the next 100 years," he said.