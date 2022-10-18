Former Doltcini-Van Eyck manager Marc Bracke dies aged 53

Former cycling team manager Marc Bracke has died at the age of 53.

Bracke was the team manager of the former Doltcini-Van Eyck women's cycling team. The Belgian UCI women's team began as Lares-Waowdeals in 2016 and ended with title sponsors Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus in 2021.

"It is with great sadness that Doltcini Sportswear also receives the news of the death of Marc Bracke," Doltcini Sportswear wrote in a public statement Tuesday.

"Marc worked closely with our clothing company as a former team manager of Doltcini-Van Eyck Proximus CT for several years.

"We wish his family, and in particular, his partner, friends and acquaintances, a lot of strength at Marc's passing. Rest in peace."

Bracke had not worked within the sport since partway through 2021.

The UCI announced on October 9, 2020, that its Ethics Commission determined that Bracke had violated the Code of Ethics following formal complaints of harassment alleged by two female riders.

The sport governing body then announced on June 23, 2021, that its Disciplinary Commission handed a three-year suspension to Bracke.

Bracke had denied the allegations and stated that he would attempt to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Bracke was not eligible to return to the sport until June of 2024.

Prevention hotlines

Belgium

If you have questions about suicide or are you looking for a listening ear, you can contact the Suicide Line on 1813 or via www.zelfmoord1813.be/ (opens in new tab)

Canada

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call Talk Suicide Canada (opens in new tab) at 1-833-456-4566. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For residents of Quebec, call 1-866-277-3553 (24/7) or visit suicide.ca/en (opens in new tab).

You can talk to a mental health professional one-on-one. Call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS - 686868 for youth / 741741 for adults.

To all Indigenous peoples across Canada who need immediate emotional support, crisis intervention or referrals to community-based services. Call 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or connect to the online Hope for Wellness (opens in new tab) chat.

Kids Help Phone - Call 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) or text CONNECT to 686868. Available 24 hours a day to Canadians aged 5 to 29 who want confidential and anonymous care from trained responders.

United States

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (opens in new tab)

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

National Hope Helpline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433)

International

International Crisis Hotlines (opens in new tab)

Worldwide Emergency Numbers (opens in new tab)

International help centres (opens in new tab)