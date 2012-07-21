Trending

Flecha to leave Team Sky at end of season?

Vacansoleil-DCM looking to strengthen spring classics roster

Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Classics man: Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Team Sky)

Classics man: Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 5

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 5

Juan Antonio Flecha's (Sky) Pinarello Dogma K for Paris-Roubaix.

Juan Antonio Flecha's (Sky) Pinarello Dogma K for Paris-Roubaix.
(Image credit: Jonny Irick)
Image 5 of 5

Juan Antonio Flecha sets the pace for Sky and Mark Cavendish.

Juan Antonio Flecha sets the pace for Sky and Mark Cavendish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) has never been a prolific winner during his thirteen-year professional career but he has won a stage at the Tour de France (2003) and finished on the podium of the cobbled monuments - Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix on more than one occasion.

Related Articles

Flecha looking ahead to 2012 Classics

Flecha hopes for upper hand ahead of Roubaix

Vacansoleil don't want Stijn Devolder in 2013

Flecha fell short of a podium spot at this year’s Paris-Roubaix with a fourth-place finish but when it comes to spring racing, he’s a solid performer for both his team and himself, when given the opportunity. Paris-Roubaix is a race he is determined to win.

Given his track record during the early part of the season, it’s comes as no surprise that a number of teams may be interested in acquiring his services for the coming year. Vacansoleil-DCM is rumoured to be one those after his signature for 2013. According to De Telegraaf, Flecha’s manager Alex Carrera has been in discussions with a few potential teams.

"Team Sky, Liquigas-Cannondale and Movistar have shown interest. At Sky he will, however, work for Edvald Boasson Hagen and Geraint Thomas, while Liquigas has Peter Sagan. With Vacansoleil he would take a leadership role. This speaks to him," said Carrera.

The Vacansoleil-DCM team suffered a major setback this season when their number one classics rider, Björn Leukemans injured himself in the lead-up to some of the major spring races. While he could finish Tour of Flanders, he had to withdraw from starting Paris-Roubaix and the remaining races. Flecha would be an ideal candidate for the Belgian team to co-captain alongside Leukemans.

 