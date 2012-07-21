Vacansoleil don't want Stijn Devolder in 2013

Image 1 of 4 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) after the stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Stijn Devolder and Filippo Pozzato hit the deck at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 Stijn Devolder and Filippo Pozzato pick themselves up after crashing on the cobbles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It has been a number of seasons since Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) was considered a contender of the ‘cobbled classics’. The 2008 and 2009 Tour of Flanders winner has been a shadow of the rider from past seasons and his team management isn’t impressed. The 2010 Belgian national time trial and road race champion hasn’t managed to find the same form of his Quickstep years and despite warnings from his Vacansoleil squad to lift his game, little has changed.

"Show me that you still exist, I made clear to him countless times. But things change little or nothing," said team manager Hilaire Van der Schueren.

Devolder hinted his condition was on track for the spring races but a fall in Tour of Flanders and subsequent DNF did little to change his status. He lined up for Paris-Roubaix but got tangled up in a fall with Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and lost precious time. Since then, he’s achieved minimal results from a rider who is expected to deliver. With another lean season Devolder see’s his contract up for renewal at the end of this year and is likely to find a home for 2013 at another team.

“Based on the results we cannot possibly be satisfied,” said Van der Shueren.

Devolder is rumoured to be returning his old employer Johan Bruyneel at RadioShack-Nissan. He won the national championships during his time with US Postal, the team directed by Bruyneel at the time.

