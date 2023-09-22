Flanders Classics to organise Amstel Gold Race from 2025

Belgian race organiser, Flanders Classics, will manage and organise the Amstel Gold Race from 2025, taking over from long-term race director Leo van Vliet.

The Amstel Gold Race is the Netherlands’ most important one-day Classic and will join an impressive portfolio of between 60 events and races run by Flanders Classics that includes the Tour of Flanders, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Gent-Wevelgem.

Earlier this season, Flanders Classics also formed an agreement with the organisers of the Tour de Suisse, to become minority stakeholders of the Swiss company as part of their pursuit of more influence in discussions about cycling's future with the likes of the UCI and fellow race organisers, RCS Sport and ASO.

Amstel Gold Race forms part of the Ardennes Classics and the 2023 races were won by Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Van Vliet has been described as the ‘embodiment of Amstel Gold Race’ after directing the one-day race for close to 30 years. The decision to comes as he closes in on retirement after a career of dedication to the sport, but he will stay in his role until 2026 to oversee a smooth changeover.

"In all these years, organising a cycling race has become more complicated,” said Van Vliet.

“Flanders Classics has proven itself as a high-quality organiser. Equally important, they share the same passion for cycling.

“These two attributes give me the confidence to entrust my cherished Amstel Gold Race to them. But rest assured, I am not gone just yet. We will work together on the upcoming editions and ensure a seamless transition.”

Van Vliet took over the role in 1996 from the Amstel Gold Race founder, Herman Krott, and since then has overseen multiple changes to the race alongside the addition of a women’s race that will maintain its race director, Leontien van Moorsel.

“It seems like the perfect moment to retire. I am incredibly proud of the development we have achieved in those three decades,” said Van Vliet. “Consider moving the start to Maastricht, the finish to Valkenburg, changes to the course and the addition of a women's edition.”

Flanders Classics plans to elevate the race which has seen controversy in recent years with questions raised recently over drafting from the lead organisation car in this year’s edition and two cases of confusing photo finishes in 2021 and 2022.

“This represents a significant milestone for us; the Amstel Gold Race allows us to further extend our international adventure,” said Flanders Classics CEO Tom Van Den Spiegel.

“Leo van Vliet has an incredible track record and we are immensely proud to continue building upon his achievements.

“Of course, we will preserve the unique nature of this race and maintain the distinctive character of the Amstel Gold Race.”