Photo finish upgrade for Amstel Gold Race after recent controversies

Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock look on as they wait to find out who won the 2021 Amstel Gold Race

Organisers of the Amstel Gold Race are hoping to avoid a repeat of the photo finish controversies of the past two years, upgrading their equipment and set-up.

In each of the past two editions of the Dutch Classic, the top two have been inseparable by the naked eye, with unclear photo-finish images leading to confusion and even doubts about the veracity of the result.

Last year, Benoît Cosnefroy was announced as the winner before officials reviewed the finish line cameras and overturned the result in favour of Michal Kwiatkowski.

The 2021 edition was even more hotly disputed, with Tom Pidcock since dropping suggestions - albeit light-hearted - that he was, in fact, the winner, despite Wout van Aert standing in the official record books.

"All in all, it's Murphy's Law that hit our event," race director Leo van Vliet told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (opens in new tab). "But now it's over."

That's because the photo finish set-up - which was scrutinised for the straightness of the finish line and the alignment with the gantry and finish cameras - has been binned and replaced by new equipment.

"That is why we now work with the company who judge wins and losses in the Tour de France - because I don't want any doubts," said Van Vliet.

However, this exact detail does not appear to be correct, given Tour de France organisers ASO use Tissot Timing. Amstel Gold Race, meanwhile, is listed as being covered by Matsport, which was used at the Tour de France before Tissot took over in 2016.

Matsport provides all timings for race results and uses high-precision cameras and equipment from a separate supplier, FinishLnyx, to run its photo finish set-up.

"We have tightened the protocols," Van Vliet insisted. "This is also the case with a major accident; something unlikely must first happen before everything is then better agreed."

Whereas the Pidcock-Van Aert photo finish still sparks debate over who won the race, last year's result was more widely accepted after the facts. The problem was that the wrong rider was declared the winner before the photo finish had been properly analysed, something which has also been addressed ahead of Sunday.

"In a similar case, the jury no longer declares a winner at all, until we are 100% sure," Van Vliet said.

"And the 'TV' stays out of the jury car for a while, so they don't call the wrong name either."

It's highly unlikely that lightning will strike place, but the organisers won't mind if it does.

"Somehow, I hope it will be this exciting again because we are just ready for it now," Van Vliet concluded.