Five Team Sky riders to British national road race

Five of Team Sky's riders will participate in the British national road championships this weekend, but none of the biggest names will be there. Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome, Peter Kennaugh and 2010 national champion Geraint Thomas will all pass it over.

That leaves it to Alex Dowsett, Jeremy Hunt, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Ben Swift to represent the team at the road race on Sunday, June 25, in Ampleforth, North Yorkshire. Dowsett is currently the national time trial champion, and the 38-year-old Hunt previously won the road title in 1997 and 2001.

“The riders that have entered this year are all looking forward to it and every one of them will be going all-out to take the victory,” said race coach Rod Ellingworth in a team press release. “It's an honour to wear the national colours and if a Team Sky rider can make it three wins from three, it'll be a massive achievement.”

Reigning champion Wiggins, Froome and Cavendish are preparing for the Tour de France, whilst Kennaugh and Thomas “are now mid-way through a crucial block of Olympic track training,” said Ellingworth.

“In an ideal world we'd have our full British contingent competing, but with the Tour de France and Olympics now very much on the horizon, it simply isn't possible.”