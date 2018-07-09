Fire sale on Holy Week after Peter Sagan Tour de France stage win

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 2 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After being disqualified from last year's Tour de France on only the fourth stage, Peter Sagan was back winning again at the world's biggest bike race on Sunday.

The Slovakian Bora-Hansgrohe rider might have thought his opportunity to lead this year's Grande Boucle had passed him by after he was beaten by Quick-Step Floors' fast-finishing Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria on stage 1 on Saturday, but as Sagan crossed the finish line to win the second stage at La-Roche-sur-Yon and take the yellow jersey, the roar he let out showed roadside fans that he knew exactly what he'd achieved.

That celebration was remarkably similar to the one Sagan made after winning the cobbled one-day Classic Paris-Roubaix in April, and the similarities don't end there: wearing his iconic rainbow jersey denoting him as the road race world champion on both occasions, Sagan has created his own unique image as one of the most celebrated, and well-liked, bike riders in the world.

His ability to win on a variety of terrains and throughout the season, from the biting cold of northern France and Belgium to the somewhat sunnier climes of Australia, California and the Mediterranean meccas of France, Spain and Italy, has drawn comparisons to Eddy Merckx. And if you can't be there on the roadside to watch what could be another masterclass from Sagan on the cobbles of stage 9 at this year's Tour, then why not head to Belgium or northern France to re-live HOLY WEEK for yourself at next year's Flanders or Roubaix?

Follow exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the eve of the Tour of Flanders all the way through to the day of Sagan's victory in Roubaix, with fantastic footage of Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet, Niki Terpstra and their loyal teammates during one of professional cycling's most important, and enjoyable, weeks of the year.

