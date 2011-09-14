Final U/23 squad for worlds released by Cycling Australia

Image 1 of 2 Luke Durbridge (Jayco/AIS) powers towards the gold medal in the men's under 23 national time trial championship in Learmonth near Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 Michael Hepburn (Australia) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)

The final U/23 squad for the Australian national team in Copehagen has been announced and there are no major surprises.

Michael Hepburn will lead a seven man team in the road race, and be joined by Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge, Damien Howson, Richard Lang, Jay McCarthy and Tom Palmer. Hepburn will be happy to be confirmed in the team after an indiscretion at the Tour de l'Avenir at one point appeared to threaten his participation in the championships.

Durbridge, fresh off a record breaking win in the Chrono Champenois, will line up in the time trial with Howson and Hepburn. The 20-year-old will hope to avoid a repeat of last year's silver medal in which he was edged out of the rainbow jersey by less than two seconds.

Australia's only gold medal came in the U/23 category in last year's World Championships in Geelong and the team is again considered to be among the favourites this year.

U23 Men

1. Rohan Dennis (Rabobank) RR

2. Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco AIS) (Aust U23 TT Champion) RR & TT

3. Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco AIS) RR & TT

4. Damien Howson (Team Jayco AIS) (Oceania TT Champion) TT (RR Reserve)

5. Richard Lang (Team Jayco AIS) RR (Oceania RR Champion)

6. Jay McCarthy (Team Jayco AIS) RR

7. Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) RR

* Patrick Lane (Team Jayco AIS) RR Reserve