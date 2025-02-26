'Fighting mindset' - Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma embraces 'full gas' racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to prepare for bigger targets

'The winner is decided on the Muur, so I want to get over it in the front – powering through and not just holding onto the nearest wheel for dear life' says Polish all-rounder

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma will line up at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad expecting a full-gas race that will help her prepare for bigger targets during the Spring Classics campaign and summer stage racing season. 

The Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto leader predicted that the last two hours of racing would be the toughest but that she would aim to get over the decisive Muur van Geraardsbergen with the front group to contest the win in Ninove.

