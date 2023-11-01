Fem van Empel and Thibau Nys headline European Cyclocross Championships

World Champion Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) are both set to defend their continental titles as they head to the European Cyclocross Championships this weekend in Pont-Château, France, alongside a whole host of the discipline’s best.

Seven European champions will be crowned across junior, U23 and elite races for men and women, as well as riders in an inaugural team relay. Only six teams will compete Friday in the team event as the Netherlands have opted out despite being a dominant nation in the discipline.

Van Empel will be the heavy favourite for the women’s race on Saturday having won every event she’s lined up for in the 2023-24 season so far. National team coach Gerben de Knegt is also confident about the 21-year-old’s chances, with the rest of the medals less certain, but still a possibility.

''Of course, the races have to be held first. But I think we only have a clear favourite for the title in one category in the form of Fem van Empel for the elite women,” said De Knegt in a KNWU press release. “But we have one or more trump cards for medals in all categories."

Former World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) should give compatriot a strong challenge but will hope for better luck than at last weekend’s World Cup in Maasmechelen where an early crash prematurely ended a potential battle for victory.

Fellow Dutch stars Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Shirin van Anrooij and Lucinda Brand (both Baloise Trek Lions) will, however, all miss out due to injury or necessary recovery time, making Van Empel’s chances of victory even higher.

“It is nice that we have riders like Lars van der Haar and Pim Ronhaar who have started the season strongly. They will certainly battle for prizes in what is expected to be an open championship. We are optimistic about the Netherlands' chances at this European Championship," added De Knegt.

The men’s race on Sunday will likely be a much more open contest with multiple riders taking wins so far this season. Defending champion Vanthourenhout will arrive off the back of consistent results, but the Belgian 'cross national champion lacks a win this season and has been off the pace in his two most recent appearances.

Young talent Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) will likely enter as the favourite, having backed up a flying start to his first year at senior level with a third win of the year at Wednesday’s Koppenbergcross, an iconic race on the calendar.

He’s stepped up as expected at just 20 years of age but didn’t want to over-hype his chances after his victory in Oudenaarde, stating that he ‘didn’t care if he lost’ on Sunday having already had an incredible season that includes a first World Cup win in Waterloo.

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) is also a previous European Champion and has looked strong throughout the early rounds of the season, as he tends to, with another former winner, Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) also taking the start.

Van der Haar is coming off the back of his first World Cup win in two years at Maasmechelen and a second-place finish at the Koppenbergcross so confidence should be sky-high for the Dutch champion.

Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx) is on the provisional start list, but she likely registered before breaking her collarbone, so don’t expect to see the Hungarian on the start line. Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) also withdrew on Wednesday despite a strong second-place finish at the Koppenbergcross, as she wants to train more for strength in the latter season.

There’s also talent right across the age groups with junior Danish sensation Albert Withen Philipsen set to start the men’s junior race. He’ll be trying to add to his serious collection of medals from the summer including his World Junior Road and MTB Cross-Country titles, as well as European titles in MTB Cross-Country, MTB Team Relay and the Individual Time-Trial.

Young British duo Cat Ferguson and Imogen Wolff are also headline names on the women’s junior start list. Ferguson recently signed a Women’s WorldTour contract with Movistar for next season at just 17.

Pont-Čhateau has previously hosted both the Cyclocross World Championships (1989 and 2004) and European Championships (2005 and 2016), and organisers have set a comparable course to what was used in the Continental events for this year.