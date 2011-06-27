Fédrigo chooses not to ride Tour de France

Image 1 of 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) goes on the attack (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Three-time Tour de France stage winner Pierrick Fédrigo will not be joining his FDJ teammates at the Grand Tour this weekend, opting out of the event.

Fédrigo was a non-finisher at the French National Championships on Sunday, won by Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), and decided that he was in no shape to contest his eighth consecutive Grand Boucle following a discussion with Mark Madiot.

"He [Madiot] asked me what I wanted to do," Fédrigo explained to Ouest France. "I told him I did not want to go. I need holiday. I'm in the hole. I need to rest. Need to take care of myself, because I have not been able to resolve my back problems. "

"Going to the Tour without being 100 per cent, it would be useless," he continued.

Fédrigo joined FDJ for the start of this season, having ridden with Bouygues Telecom for the past six years. He is yet to win a race in 2011.

The 32-year-old plans resume training in the latter months of the year and "start over."

FDJ team for the Tour de France: William Bonnet (FRA), Sandy Casar (FRA), Mickael Delage (FRA), Arnold Jeannesson (FRA), Gianni Meersman (BEL), Rémi Pauriol (FRA), Anthony Roux (FRA), Jeremy Roy (FRA), Arthur Vichot (FRA)

