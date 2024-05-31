FDJ-SUEZ lay out ambitious plans for future that could include Demi Vollering

By
published

Stephen Delcourt avoids confirming deal with Tour de France Femmes winner but reveals 20% budget increase

Marta Cavalli with her FDJ Suez teammates
Marta Cavalli with her FDJ Suez teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

FDJ-SUEZ team manager Stephen Delcourt has dropped another hint that Demi Vollering could join the French women’s WorldTour team in 2025, revealing plans to increase the team’s budget by 20% for each of the next four years in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe. 

Title sponsors FDJ and SUEZ are set to continue their funding of the team despite interest from other sponsors, while changes in the roster could see Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leave after five years with the French team.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.