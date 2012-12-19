Fairly returns to Garmin for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) wins the Tour of Battenkill. (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Caleb Fairly gets a push from Spidertech teammate Lucas Euser (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) after finishing third in the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti)

They say you should never go back but that’s exactly what Caleb Fairly has done, re-signing for Garmin Sharp, two years after leaving them for HTC-Highroad.

Related Articles SpiderTech adds Fairly and Selander for 2012

The 25-year-old has signed a deal with the American team after his 2012 outfit Spidertech announced that they would not have a team in 2013. Fairly rode for Garmin’s development team in 2009 and 2010 and made a brief stint as a stagieire for the WorldTour team towards the end of the 2010 season. He was seen as a promising young rider, winning a number of races in 2010 which included a win over Floyd Landis at the Tour of the Battenkill.

However he signed a contract with HTC for 2011 but the team folded at the end of that season. Despite finding at home at Spidertech the Texan found results hard to come by but is looking forward to his opportunity at Garmin.

“I’m very excited to be joining Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda. I feel like I’m ‘re-joining’ them, as I grew up in their development team. I was excited when Jonathan offered me the opportunity to come back,” he said on the team’s website.

