SpiderTech adds Fairly and Selander for 2012
Canadian team building on a solid 2011 season
After a week’s training camp in Toronto, Canada, SpiderTech launched their 2012 line up. After their debut season in the Pro Continental ranks, the Canadian outfit is hoping to build on their success, with a number of new faces joining the team.
The 16-rider squad features 13 returning cyclists from 2011 and three new recruits with strong international riding experience. Like this year, the team will focus on a race schedule split between North America and Europe.
“The experience gained racing in Europe and across North America against the best pro teams in 2011 is invaluable to our riders as we prepare for 2012. The success we had as a team in 2011 proved to ourselves and to any sceptics that a Canadian team can race and compete with the best teams and individual riders in the world,” said team founder Steve Bauer.
Among the returning riders expected to lead the team in 2012 are Will Routley, the 2010 Canadian Road Champion and silver medalist at the 2011 Canadian Championships; Guillaume Boivin, the bronze medalist at the 2010 UCI Road World Championship road race (U23); David Boily, best climber at the Giro di Sardegna and five stages in the yellow jersey and second overall at the Tour de l’Avenir, as well as Hugo Houle, two-time U23 Canadian Champion in 2011.
Spidertech has also dipped into the transfer market, picking up riders from WorldTour teams who had been struggling for rides at that level. Caleb Fairly joins from HTC-Highroad and will be looking to rediscover the form that saw him take the 2010 Tour of the Battenkill.
Bjorn Selander – formerly of RadioShack – also joins the team and brings with him the experience gained from riding last year’s Giro d’Italia.
