Fairly gets early US Professional Tour lead

After working together for 20 kilometres Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) made his move on the ascent, and just pulled away. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Caleb Fairly’s (Holowesko Partners) victory over Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) at the weekend’s Tour of Battenkill puts the Colorado Springs native ahead of Landis on USA Cycling’s new Professional Tour. The new series groups together some of the United States of America’s largest professional-only bike races, including the Tours of Battenkill, California, New York and Missouri, in addition to the Univest Grand Prix, Philadelphia International and USA Pro races.

Despite the Holowesko Partners and Bahati Foundation teams taking early advantages in the individual and teams classifications, the standings will be turned on their head at next month’s Tour of California. Neither squad is on the invite list for May’s race, which will allow Fly V Australia and Team Type 1 – third and fifth respectively on the team’s classification – to make up for lost ground.

Individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) 40 pts 2 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) 30 3 Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia) 16 4 Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 12 5 Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) 10 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 8 7 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) 6 8 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 3