Fairly gets early US Professional Tour lead

California to shake up the standings

After working together for 20 kilometres Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) made his move on the ascent, and just pulled away.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Caleb Fairly’s (Holowesko Partners) victory over Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) at the weekend’s Tour of Battenkill puts the Colorado Springs native ahead of Landis on USA Cycling’s new Professional Tour. The new series groups together some of the United States of America’s largest professional-only bike races, including the Tours of Battenkill, California, New York and Missouri, in addition to the Univest Grand Prix, Philadelphia International and USA Pro races.

Despite the Holowesko Partners and Bahati Foundation teams taking early advantages in the individual and teams classifications, the standings will be turned on their head at next month’s Tour of California. Neither squad is on the invite list for May’s race, which will allow Fly V Australia and Team Type 1 – third and fifth respectively on the team’s classification – to make up for lost ground.

Individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners)40pts
2Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation)30
3Jay Robert Thomson (Fly V Australia)16
4Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)12
5Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)10
6Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)8
7Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners)6
8Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)3

Teams standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holowesko Partners46pts
2Bahati Foundation30
3Fly V Australia24
4Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder12
5Team Type 110
6Trek Livestrong3