Eyes on the mountains as Sarah Gigante gets her Tour de France Femmes chance

By ,
published

‘I want to get through these first few stages safely and hopefully without time loss’ says Australian climber who is targeting stage 7 and 8

TARAZONA SPAIN MAY 03 Sarah Gigante of Australia and AG Insurance Soudal Team signing autographs prior to the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 6 a 1321km stage from Tarazona to La Laguna Negra Vineuesa 1722m UCIWT on May 03 2024 in Tarazona Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) signs autographs at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since the possibility of a Tour de France Femmes was mooted, it is a race Sarah Gigante has been excited to line up at and though she didn't make it to the first two editions, the third has seen the rider finally get her chance.

The Australian who has all the ingredients of a potential future GC contender is lining up with (AG Insurance-Soudal). The team was set to have a strong overall option in 2023's sixth-placed finisher Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, while learning the ropes was Gigante's task. The South African, however, is absent to give her fractured vertebrae a bit more recovery time, but that hasn't changed Gigante's focus.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.