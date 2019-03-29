Exclusive interviews with Matteo Trentin and Larry Warbasse - Podcast

Image 1 of 4 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 European champion Matteo Trentin consults with the Mitchelton-Scott team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Larry Warbasse in his AG2R-La Mondiale jersey (Image credit: Vincent Curutchet)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we have a double header of interviews with Matteo Trentin from Mitchelton-Scott and AG2R La Mondiale's Larry Warbasse.

We met with Trentin the morning after Milan-San Remo, joining the European champion for coffee near his home in Monaco. The Italian had just finished tenth in Milan-San Remo and was one of the most influential riders in the race, with a late attack that almost netted him the biggest win of his career. We sat down with Trentin to talk about the race, his ambitions for the season, his difficult first year at Mitchelton due to injuries, and his future.

A few hours later we were in Nice - Nice airport to be precise - to meet up with Warbasse. Like Trentin, the American had completed Milan-San Remo the previous day, and helped his teammate Oliver Naesen to second place.

In our exclusive interview with Warbasse we talk about the demise of Aqua Blue from the inside, his exciting move to AG2R and how Romain Bardet helped save the day, as well as the lack of stability within cycling. Warbasse, an open advocate for clean cycling, also talks about Stefan Denifl, his former Aqua Blue teammate, who confessed to doping earlier this year.

We hope you enjoy these two interviews and we'll have more as the Classics season develops. Thanks again to our sponsors, Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

