Milan-San Remo analysis - Podcast

Julian Alaphilippe gets a face full of champagne, not that he'll mind (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back on the action from Milan-San Remo after Julianne Alaphilippe won the first Monument of his career ahead of Oliver Naesen and Michal Kwiatkowski.

We hear from an emotional Alaphilippe, Naesen, Kwiatkowski, a disappointed Matej Mohoric, Peter Sagan, Elia Viviani and Michael Matthews.

