Milan-San Remo analysis - Podcast
Hear from Alaphilippe, Sagan, Naesen and Kwiatkowski
In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back on the action from Milan-San Remo after Julianne Alaphilippe won the first Monument of his career ahead of Oliver Naesen and Michal Kwiatkowski.
We hear from an emotional Alaphilippe, Naesen, Kwiatkowski, a disappointed Matej Mohoric, Peter Sagan, Elia Viviani and Michael Matthews.
