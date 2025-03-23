'Exciting and special' - Geraint Thomas hopes UK Grand Départ for 2027 Tour de France inspires next generation of cyclists

'Knowing this is my last season just makes everything special and easier to do' says Ineos Grenadiers rider ahead of Volta a Catalunya

Geraint Thomas after winning the 2018 Tour de France
Geraint Thomas after winning the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas has expressed his enthusiasm after the recent announcement that Scotland will host the Grand Départ for the first time in cycling history while both men's and women's Tours de France are set to start in the UK in 2027. 

The Welshman has embarked on his final racing season before he is set to retire at the end of 2025 but fondly recalled competing at the Tour de France's starts in London in 2007 and again in Yorkshire in 2014. 

