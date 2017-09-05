Ewan loses Tour of Britain race lead

Image 1 of 5 Caleb Ewan at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elia Viviani objects to Boasson Hagen's sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Orica-Scott ahead of the Tour of Britain's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the messy Tour of Britain stage 2 sprint into Blyth where Edvald Boasson Hagen was first over the line but Elia Viviani was adjusted the winner, race leader Caleb Ewan was forced to settle for fifth place. The Orica-Scott rider moved down to fourth by day's end after the successful protest by Sky against Boasson Hagen to deliver Viviani a stage win and race lead double.

For Ewan, the bonus seconds on the line for Viviani meant he slips into second overall at four seconds to the Italian.

"It was really messy in the final five kilometres. We got boxed in as a team and never really got out," Ewan said. "I actually ended up in a pretty good position but just boxed in with out any gaps opening, I could never really open up my sprint."

In the sprint for the line, Ewan remained on the left-hand side of the road while Boasson Hagen drifted across from the right and into the line of Viviani. The 23-year-old explained it was a tough decision for the jury to make and was content the outcome didn't take away a personal win.

"Boasson Hagen did move off his line a fair bit in the sprint but it is hard to say whether Viviani could have come around him, but the jury have made their decision," he said.

With several more stages to come suited to a bunch sprint finish, Ewan added that the pressure is off after his day one victory but is still hungry for more success.

"I will continue to try and get as many stage wins as I can this week. A few more would be great, but it is good that I have got one already," said Ewan.