Evenepoel and Bennett to lead QuickStep back to action at Vuelta a Burgos

Remco Evenepoel and Sam Bennett will lead Deceuninck-QuickStep back into action at the Vuelta a Burgos later this month.

The Belgian team are sending a squad to the inaugural Grote Prijs Vermarc Sport kermesse this weekend but the five-stage Vuelta a Burgos, which runs from July 28-August 1, marks their official return to professional competition.

Evenepoel, who won the Vuelta a San Juan and Volta ao Algarve before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season, will bid for a third GC title of the season as he builds up to the Giro d'Italia in October.

With the overall title set to be decided by summit finishes at Picón Blanco and Lagunas de Neila on stages 3 and 5, Evenepoel will have support from fellow youngsters João Almeida - who was key to his Algarve victory - and Andrea Bagioli.

"Five months without racing is a long time, this situation has been completely new for all of us and we are curious to get back that racing feeling and see where we stand after all this time," Evenepoel said.

"It will be important to discover how the body reacts to this first event, to the hot temperatures and tough route, but the motivation is there, that I’m sure of."

Bennett, meanwhile, will target the expected bunch sprints on the flat stages 2 and 5. The Irishman has won twice - a stage of the Tour Down Under and the Race Torquay - since joining from Bora-Hansgrohe, and will have a dedicated lead-out in Burgos, featuring Shane Archbold, Michael Mørkøv, and Yves Lampaert.

"It feels great to know you are back to racing. As a matter of fact, it feels like the first day of school all over again," said Bennett.

"We didn’t have much of a season so far this year, so we are eager to do what we love the most again. Burgos will be a nice occasion to see how the form is and test myself. People miss cycling a lot and I’m sure everyone will be happy to have some racing again."

Deceuninck-QuickStep for Vuelta a Burgos