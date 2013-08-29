Evans to focus on the Giro in 2014

Image 1 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) greets the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (Sky) finished second to teammate Chris Froome on the Tour's first day in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans has such a huge drop from saddle to bars special provisions are made for his stem and bars. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) tries to limit his losses as he nears the Ax 3 Domaines finish line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) battles the elements and the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2013 Tour de France may prove to have been the ninth and last for 2011 champion Cadel Evans (BMC).

Evans has told Fairfax Media in Australia that he will be going to the presentation of the Giro d'Italia later this year, hopeful that he can gain some insight to the 2014 parcours. This year, off six weeks' preparation, Evans rode to third overall at the Giro, after a snap decision was made by the team for him to do the Italian grand tour in order to build his form for the Tour de France. The decision may have gone some way to his finishing position of 39th overall in Paris.

"That looks like a direction to head in. After all the years going for the Tour, [the idea of missing the Tour] takes a little while getting used to," Evans said. "But the Giro is always a race I wanted to do and do well in. It's just a matter of changing mindset and so on. So at this point, it looks like directing my energies towards a grand tour other than the Tour de France."

Evans' third place in this year's Giro bettered his previous best result of fifth overall in 2010, where he also won the points classification. It was a great Giro for Australian riders with Richie Porte winning the youth classification, and Matt Lloyd taking out the mountains classification. If Evans' plans go ahead for 2014, at age 37 he would be going head-to-head with Porte who will likely lead Team Sky's efforts.

Cyclingnews understands that Evans is also motivated to race the Ardennes Classics, which would form an ideal build-up to the Giro. Evans won La Flèche Wallonne in 2010 but his fourth place that same year at Liège–Bastogne–Liège is a result he's determined to improve on.

Evans said that he considers it unlikely that he could be coerced into riding the Tour after the Giro.

"I go to the Tour for winning [overall] … and that is having the commitment of the team from day one in the season, to have them behind you and working towards the Tour," he explained. "OK … I can go to the Tour and go for stage wins, or ride for someone else; but having had the results I have had, I want to go for the win or I'd rather watch from the sidelines and put my energy into something else and go for that 100 per cent."

The 2014 season is the last that Evans is contracted to BMC.