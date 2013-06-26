Evans says Tour de France build-up is improved on 2010

Image 1 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) suffers in the snow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) pulls on another red jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) gets ready to race (Image credit: Flavio Lombardi) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) riding to sixth on the stage (Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com) Image 5 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), resplendent in yellow, awaits the start of stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) is set to take on his first Giro-Tour double since 2010 and the 36-year-old Australian remains optimistic.

Evans finished third overall at last month's Giro d'Italia off just five weeks of dedicated preparation with the initial aim of improving his build-up for the Tour de France. Since, Evans has not raced.

"Having a Giro in my legs already this year, means my lead up has been more focussed on recovery than training," the 2011 winner of the Tour said on his website.

That recovery has included a training camp with teammates Steve Morabito and Brent Bookwalter along with some time with his family.

Before the Giro, Evans was reluctant to draw on his experience of starting both grand tours in 2010 on the basis of the virus he suffered in Italy which did not allow for a satisfactory recovery for the Tour where eventually crashed breaking his elbow, all while riding into the yellow jersey. He finished 25th overall and told Cyclingnews in April this year that: "I've done it before but I don't like to use that as a measure because obviously that's not what I plan to happen in 2013."

What is planned is a BMC Tour de France campaign built around Evans with Tour of California winner Tejay van Garderen riding as key support and ready to step up should the Australian falter.

Much like his analysis of what lay ahead before the Giro, Evans is taking a wait and see approach to his Tour form.

"Overall, it's been coming together well," he said. "Of course, we will have a much better idea after a few days of racing, but my recovery has been a lot better this time around doing the Giro – Tour double than in 2010.

"Time will tell; with a few days of 'rest' in Corsica, and we will be ready to go and test ourselves…"