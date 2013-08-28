Evans returns to racing in Canada after Tour de France disappointment

Image 1 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) would suffer and lose time on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a terrible time trial, and is feeling the effects of racing the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) refreshed after the rest day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep to try to limit his losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) will make his return to racing after a lacklustre Tour de France campaign at the Tour of Alberta on September 3. The former world champion and Tour de France winner will then continue to race in Canada in the build-up to this year's UCI Road World Championships.

Evans admitted that back-to-back grand tour campaigns, having previously finished third overall in the Giro d'Italia had proved taxing. The Australian finished 39th overall at the Tour.

"I was very fatigued after this year's Tour de France, so I took some time to rest at home with my family," he said. "Now I'm back into a serious phase of training to be ready for the final part of the season. The training has been coming along. From where I was at the end of July, I have made a lot of progress. After such a break from competition, I will need some racing kilometers in my legs to be at a competitive level."

Evans said that with the Tour of Alberta being a new race on the calendar, he didn't see his lack of race form to be a disadvantage.

"From what I have seen on paper, I think it will be a race for someone with a decent sprint who can make it to the harder finishes," he said. "Firstly I'd just like get some racing in my legs and hopefully test myself on one of the later, more selective stages."

The 36-year-old said that by the time the Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal come around on September 13 and 15 respectively, his racing legs will have returned and he can perform with the best in two events that he has been wanting to do for some time.

"Finally, this year it's possible for me to participate,” he explained. “In both Québec and Montréal I intend to be at a level that will allow me to go for a result."

Evans has been selected in Australia's long team for the up-coming world championships, with the current squad of 17 set to form a final team of nine. The final line-up will be determined following the Canadian events.

