Evans returns to France for Criterium International

Image 1 of 3 Cadel Evans and his young son (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti)

BMC rider Cadel Evans is to return to road racing in France this weekend for the first time since his epic and emotional victory at the Tour de France last summer. The 35-year-old Australian is set to be on the start line for the Criterium International, which runs on Saturday and Sunday on the French island of Corsica.

Evans will be looking to build his form and will also be aiming to help his team improve their results, which have been disappointing in the early part of the season. BMC made several high profile off-season signings including Philippe Gilbert and Thor Hushovd. But they are yet to post a victory despite having a squad to rival any in the world.

The Criterium International is a three-stage race that takes place over two days. Saturday sees an 89km stage followed by a 6.5km individual time trial, and the race concludes on Sunday with a 179km stage.

"Coming back to France has another significance now, but I still have another Tour to do and Criterium International is another step towards that," Evans said. "It's usually a short, intense stage race. Of course the individual time trial and the hilltop finish will be important for GC."

BMC team for Criterium International (24/25 March): Brent Bookwalter (USA), Yannick Eijssen (BEL), Cadel Evans (AUS), Amaël Moinard (FRA), Marco Pinotti (ITA), Tim Roe (AUS), Danilo Wyss (SUI)