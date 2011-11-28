Evans named Victorian Sportsperson of the Year

Evans signing autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The awards continue to come for Tour de France winner Cadel Evans, who picked up the Victorian Sportsperson of the Year this evening in a ceremony in Melbourne. It is the first time Evans has won the award, named for "Outstanding Contribution to Sport."

The 34 year-old was also named Victorian Male Athlete of the Year for the fifth time together with 2010 Commonwealth Games gymnastics gold medallist Ashleigh Brennan who took out Victorian Female Athlete of the Year - the pair stamping their name on the honour role alongside some of the nation's most renowned sportsmen and women including Cathy Freeman, Ron Barassi, Sharelle McMahon, Andrew Gaze, Steve Moneghetti and Shane Warne.

"Cadel not only performed extremely well to become the first ever Australian to win the Tour de France but the way he has conducted himself since has had a positive impact in the promotion of Victorian sport and cycling," said Vicsport CEO Mark McAllion.

Among the other awards on the night VIS Head Cycling Coach Dave Sanders was named 2011 Victorian Coach of the Year.

Evans is now a strong contender for the Australian of the Year, one of Australia's most prestigious national honours. That announcement will be made by the Prime Minister on January 26, 2012.