Evans: Hushovd favourite for Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 3

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium after his overall victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Tirreno-Adriatico podium (l-r): Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Cadel Evans (BMC), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin - Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans has pointed to Garmin-Cervélo's Thor Hushovd as his greatest favourite for Saturday's Milan-San Remo race. The winner of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico is back in his Italian home and will watch the event on television before travelling to Spain for the Volta a Catalunya, starting Monday March 21.

