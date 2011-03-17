Evans: Hushovd favourite for Milan-San Remo
Tirreno-Adriatico winner to watch La Classicissima on television
Cadel Evans has pointed to Garmin-Cervélo's Thor Hushovd as his greatest favourite for Saturday's Milan-San Remo race. The winner of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico is back in his Italian home and will watch the event on television before travelling to Spain for the Volta a Catalunya, starting Monday March 21.
