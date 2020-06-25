Eurobike set to take place on November 24-26

Eurobike 2020 will go ahead on the revised dates of November 24-26, the event's organisers have confirmed. Originally set to be held in early September, the trade show in Friederichshafen, Germany, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The south-west German state of Baden-Württemberg, which hosts the trade fair, released new COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday, stating that trade fairs could take place, providing safety and social distancing advice is followed.

Eurobike was called off in early May, with a plan B in November quickly mooted, including limiting the event to the public and making it available purely for B2B attendees. Organisers did not confirm limitation on the event though, aside from the official COVID-19 guidelines.

"The authorities have now given the final go-ahead," read a statement from the organisers.

"According to the Corona Regulation of the State of Baden-Württemberg of June 23, from September onwards trade fairs may be held, providing they comply with the corresponding Corona guidelines. We are delighted that the special edition Eurobike will go ahead in compliance with the regulations on November 24-26, 2020."

Traceability, social distancing and hygiene measures will be taken, with organisers stating that they're working on implementing the appropriate measures as soon as possible.

"We take our responsibility towards exhibitors and trade visitors extremely seriously and will have a corresponding protection and hygiene concept in place. The Eurobike organisation is now working according to the authorities’ guidelines to put in place detailed protection measures as quickly as possible.

"In addition, we are continuing to carefully monitor the current situation and developments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and remain in close contact with the authorities. We endeavour to offer a high degree of planning security for Eurobike 2020 and to clarify any uncertainty."