Eurobike 2015: Cyclingnews' complete coverage
All the latest news, innovations, and developments from the 23rd edition
Eurobike, the world's leading international bicycle trade show, opens the doors to its cluster of enormous Zeppelin hangars this week for its 23rd edition.
Related Articles
Canyon's Speedmax prototype: slick, fast, illegal
Speedplay Aero Pedal System released for sale
Argon 18 launch new time trial bikes
Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc on show at Eurobike
K-Edge updates GoPro and Garmin mounts
2016 Colnago range on show at Eurobike
Eurobike's time trial machines
Unconventional PRO Leader III shoes from Pearl Izumi
Bianchi revamps lineup for 2016
Held in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Eurobike hosts more than 1,300 exhibitors and attracts nearly 50,000 trade visitors, and almost 2,000 journalists from across the world.
It is a chance for the industry to showcase what’s coming up for the 2016 season, from bikes and components to clothing and gadgets. Although the event is targeted at fellow traders, in keeping with Eurobike tradition, Saturday August 29 will be open to the public.
BikeRadar and Cyclingnews will keep you up to date with the latest news and the most exciting developments and innovations across the show’s four days. Click before to read our special news and features on the latest products from the show.
