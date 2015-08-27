Eurobike 2015: Cyclingnews' complete coverage

Image 1 of 15 Pinarello didn't seem to have a regular Bolide hanging around, but did have Wiggins' Hour Record bike (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 15 Canyon showed off a disc variant of its new Ultimate CF SLX. Prototypes will be supplied to the Katusha and Movistar teams for testing, with an expected retail release some time in the coming months (Image credit: James Huang/BikeRadar) Image 3 of 15 The channel on the new VS range features much softer edges (Warren Rossiter / Immediate Media) (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 4 of 15 The all-new Cervélo R3 disc will retail for £3,799 for a Shimano Ultegra build with HED Ardennes wheels, SL-K cranks, post and Energy bars (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 5 of 15 CeramicSpeed claims that its new Oversized Pulley Wheel System will save nearly three watts as compared to a standard Shimano Dura-Ace setup (Image credit: James Huang/BikeRadar) Image 6 of 15 Up close and personal with the new Prototype 201 wireless rear derailleur (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 7 of 15 With the Stages unit being so small, style conscious Campag users can get power data without compromising the look of their drivetrains (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 15 We rode a Specialized S-Works Tarmac equipped with a 52/36, 11-28t Red eTap setup (Warren Rossiter / Immediate Media) (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 9 of 15 The Rotor Uno rear derailleur certainly doesn't look very much like anything else currently on the market (Image credit: James Huang/BikeRadar) Image 10 of 15 This new Canyon Speedmax has deeper UCI-illegal tubing than the regular Speedmax (Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 15 The forthcoming K-Edge one-bolt clamp pivots open for easier installation than the current two-bolt model (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 12 of 15 Colnago is also offering these rather fetching tradional Colnago hand painted finishes for the C60 (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 13 of 15 L'Eroica or 'the heroic' is an annual event in Tuscany (and now many other countries) of which Bianchi is one of the main sponsors (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 14 of 15 Cube's new Agree SLT Disc looks like the pick of the range with full Dura-Ace, carbon Fulcrum wheels and 805 brakes for £3299 (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 15 of 15 Pearl Izumi's new Pro Leader III road shoes are chock full of features but it's what's hidden inside that's most intriguing (Image credit: James Huang/BikeRadar)

Eurobike, the world's leading international bicycle trade show, opens the doors to its cluster of enormous Zeppelin hangars this week for its 23rd edition.

Held in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Eurobike hosts more than 1,300 exhibitors and attracts nearly 50,000 trade visitors, and almost 2,000 journalists from across the world.

It is a chance for the industry to showcase what’s coming up for the 2016 season, from bikes and components to clothing and gadgets. Although the event is targeted at fellow traders, in keeping with Eurobike tradition, Saturday August 29 will be open to the public.

BikeRadar and Cyclingnews will keep you up to date with the latest news and the most exciting developments and innovations across the show’s four days. Click before to read our special news and features on the latest products from the show.

