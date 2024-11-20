€17,500 Colnago Steelnovo road bike celebrates the brand’s 70th anniversary

Colnago turned 70 this year and to celebrate, the brand has launched a limited edition steel bike named the Steelnovo. Limited to 70 bikes, the Steelnovo uses the material that helped forge Colnago's legendary name. in the 1970s and 80s.

Colnago has lined up a collection of Italian manufacturing partners to produce the Steelnovo, starting with Columbus, which has provided the custom-drawn steel tubing. Pretty much everything for the bike has come from an Italian manufacturer.

Rather than standard lugs, those on the Steelnovo are 3D printed by Italian additive manufacturing specialist Additiva. They butt into the frame tubing, resulting in invisible welds, for a smooth frame profile.

Even the seatpost clamp is integrated into a 3D printed seatstay cluster. The steel dropouts are also 3D printed, with a UDH rear dropout that offers the option to fit a Full Mount rear derailleur and there’s a 3D printed gold-coloured Colnago head tube badge.

Top spec Campagnolo components

The Steelnovo’s groupset is Campagnolo Super Record Wireless, with custom Campagnolo x Colnago 48/32t chainrings and a 10/29 tooth cassette. The derailleurs too have the custom treatment, with gold and Italian flag accents and gold Colnago wordmarks on the levers.

Campagnolo also supplies its top-spec Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels, again with custom gold logos. Pirelli supplies the P Zero Race tyres.

Colnago points out that the Columbus/Campagnolo/Colnago combination was in the past typical of its steel racing bikes, even if UAE Team Emirates has kitted out its carbon Colnago V4Rs with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and Enve wheels.

Modern design

Thru-axles are made by Italian component brand Carbon-Ti (Image credit: Colnago)

Despite the traditional materials, the Colnago Steelnovo boasts a full set of modern standards, with a tapered carbon fork and full internal cable routing through the CeramicSpeed SLT headset bearings from the carbon Colnago CC.01 bars. There’s a T47 bottom bracket and clearance to fit 35mm tyres.

Colnago has also enlisted another Italian company, Carbon-Ti to make the thru-axles and bar end plugs embossed with its cloverleaf logo. The bike looks to be fitted with a Brooks Cambium C13 saddle, a brand owned by Italian Selle Royal.

All the custom kit and traditional and modern Italian craftsmanship doesn’t come cheap and Colnago has priced the Steelnovo at €17,500.

It’s initially available to order for 15 days on Colnago's website, after which you can order through Colnago’s dealer network. There are seven sizes on offer, from 420 up to 570.

Geometry-wise, Colnago says that the frame will serve both for endurance riders and for those looking for a more aggressive position.