Ernesto Colnago presented with gold Arabesque to celebrate 87th birthday

Image 1 of 19 Ernesto Colnago shows off his birthday present (Image credit: Colnago) Image 2 of 19 An Arabesque decal adorns the chain stay (Image credit: Colnago) Image 3 of 19 Fine Colnago lettering adorns the down tube (Image credit: Colnago) Image 4 of 19 The bike's head tube cluster (Image credit: Colnago) Image 5 of 19 Here you can see the detailed lugging alongside the Campagnolo down tube shifters (Image credit: Colnago) Image 6 of 19 A closer look at the stem (Image credit: Colnago) Image 7 of 19 Another look at the down tube detail (Image credit: Colnago) Image 8 of 19 Detailing on the top tube celebrates the 87th birthday (Image credit: Colnago) Image 9 of 19 The brand's logo is the ace of clubs (Image credit: Colnago) Image 10 of 19 Leather Colnago toe straps (Image credit: Colnago) Image 11 of 19 A look at the front brake (Image credit: Colnago) Image 12 of 19 The gold design was first presented to the Pope forty years ago (Image credit: Colnago) Image 13 of 19 The Colnago 87 Oro (Image credit: Colnago) Image 14 of 19 The bike is fitted with traditional components (Image credit: Colnago) Image 15 of 19 A look at the lugging on fork shoulders (Image credit: Colnago) Image 16 of 19 Another look at the top tube detailing (Image credit: Colnago) Image 17 of 19 Colnago's HQ is very different to what it was nearly 70 years ago (Image credit: Colnago) Image 18 of 19 A look at the bottom bracket area (Image credit: Colnago) Image 19 of 19 Every corner of the bike is immaculate (Image credit: Colnago)

The founder of legendary bike brand Colnago has been presented with a gold Colnago Arabesque featuring a 50th anniversary Campagnolo groupset and A. Dugast 23mm tubular tyres.

Ernesto Colnago celebrated his 87th birthday at the Old Royal Naval College in London, which is where his company presented the Colnago 87 Oro.

Colnago presented a similar design to Pope Woytila 40 years ago and the brand says the gift is directly inspired by the 40-year-old design.

The Colnago Arabesque frameset was a special design commissioned in 1984 to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary with ornately designed lugs for the steel-tubed frame. In 2015, a box of the lugs was reportedly found in the basement at a Colnago premise and an additional run of the frames have been built.

Speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews in 2018, Ernesto Colnago was pushed for his favourite bike from his extensive career but struggled, describing all of his designs as his 'children'. He then selected Eddy Merckx's Hour Record bike, Giuseppe Saronni's 1982 Goodwood World Championships bike, the Italian aero-bar team time trial bikes of the 1990s and the famous C40 bikes that dominated Paris-Roubaix.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Ernesto Colnago's Colnago 87 Oro.