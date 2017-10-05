Colnago through the decades: Mega Gallery

Vintage and modern bikes on display at Colnago owners' day
Clothing brand Le Col hosted the 2017 Colnago owners' day in Gloucestershire, England last weekend.
The exclusive event showcased the latest clothing from the former professional cyclist Yanto Barker's clothing brand, as well as showcasing vintage, modern and various professionals' Colnagos stretching back decades.
The bikes on show included Eddy Merckx's 1971 Colnago Super, a 1984 Colnago Regal and a 1992 Colnago Carbitubo with a distinctive split down tube design.
Thomas Voeckler's 2011 all-yellow Colnago C59 from the Tour de France was also on display, alongside Stefani Zanini's C40 Mapei and the incredibly detailed Colnago Jet made famous by Italian sprinter Alessandro Petacchi.
Colnago also showcased their latest models including the C60, V2-R and the Concept aero machine.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a look at the Italian bikes on show.
