Colnago through the decades: Mega Gallery

Image 1 of 47 Vintage and modern Colnagos were the order of the day (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 47 A rare 1983 Colnago Regal with a 50th Anniversary Campagnolo groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 47 A Colnago C40 with a limited edition paint job that celebrates the European Union (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 47 The Colnago Carbitubo features a distinctive twin downtube design to improve stiffness (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 47 A 2001 Colnago CF1, a collaboration with car manufacturer Ferrari (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 47 Stefano Zanini's Colnago C40 in Mapei colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 47 A Campagnolo Nuovo Record rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 47 Tri-colore down tube shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 47 52/39 Colnago chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 47 A stunning chrome machine (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 47 Detailed artwork of a fighter jet on the head cluster (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 47 It is not known how many are left in existence (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 47 The chainstays on this Colnago C40 attempts to improve compliance (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 47 Campagnolo tools for Campagnolo gearing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 47 A 1971 Colnago Super (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 47 Campagnolo Delta brakes that look great, but perform badly (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 47 Carbitubo - carbon tubing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 47 A closer look at the twin down tubes on the Colnago Carbitubo (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 47 Cut away sections on tubing and components was an attempt to cut weight (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 47 A classic paint design on the Colnago Mexico (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 47 The crankset on the Colnago Mexico (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 47 Thomas Voeckler's Colnago C59 from the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 47 Chrome plating protects the driveside chain stay (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 47 A Colnago Jet, made famous by Italian sprinter Alessandro Petacchi (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 47 Colnago launched the V2-R earlier this year (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 47 A stunning fade paint design on this Colnago Concept (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 47 One of Colnago's aero offerings, the V1-R (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 47 Another Colnago C50, this time with an 11-speed Campagnolo Record groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 47 A Colnago Master in Mapei colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 47 A more modern Colnago C50 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 47 Blue and chrome finished Colnago Arabesque (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 47 A Colnago Arabesque (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 47 Colnago Super in Saronni red (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 47 Single speed steel machine (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 47 A 1981 Colnago Roger de Vlaeminck (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 47 A limited edition modern Colnago C60 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 47 A Colnago C-RS (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 47 This Colnago Concept disc was equipped with SRAM's Red eTap HRD groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 39 of 47 This Colnago C60 features the FSA WE electronic groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 47 A specially painted Colnago Concept (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 41 of 47 An eye-catching black and pink Colnago C60 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 42 of 47 Gold lugs at the front end of the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 43 of 47 Colnago Master frames feature traditional lugging alongside the steel tubes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 44 of 47 An immaculate Campganolo Record 10-speed groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 45 of 47 Gold stays and forks certainly catch the eye (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 46 of 47 This special edition Colnago Master 55 had a distinctive black and gold finish (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 47 of 47 The chrome seat tube frame pump is a nice touch (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Clothing brand Le Col hosted the 2017 Colnago owners' day in Gloucestershire, England last weekend.

The exclusive event showcased the latest clothing from the former professional cyclist Yanto Barker's clothing brand, as well as showcasing vintage, modern and various professionals' Colnagos stretching back decades.

A 65km/40 mile sportive accompanied the event in the Cotswolds countryside, where Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) turned up off the back of his fifth-place finish at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

The bikes on show included Eddy Merckx's 1971 Colnago Super, a 1984 Colnago Regal and a 1992 Colnago Carbitubo with a distinctive split down tube design.

Thomas Voeckler's 2011 all-yellow Colnago C59 from the Tour de France was also on display, alongside Stefani Zanini's C40 Mapei and the incredibly detailed Colnago Jet made famous by Italian sprinter Alessandro Petacchi.

Colnago also showcased their latest models including the C60, V2-R and the Concept aero machine.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a look at the Italian bikes on show.