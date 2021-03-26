Enve launches Custom Road bike

Enve is now using its manufacturing expertise to make road bikes. The Utah-based company most known for carbon wheels is now offering a carbon road bike frame called the Enve Custom Road, which will be manufactured in the United States and is only available to US customers.

In addition to carbon construction, the Custom Road features aerodynamic design, integrated components, and clearance for 35mm tyres. Enve says customisability is at the heart of the product, with the brand offering 38 colour options and four design templates. Riders can also choose components through a web-based Bike Builder app.

Geometry on the Custom Road is offered in two variants, Race and All Road. The Race geometry features a shorter wheelbase for a snappy, stiff chassis. The All Road geometry features a longer wheelbase for more stability. With clearance for 35mm tires on both variants, Enve says the bike can tackle mixed-surface events like the Belgian Waffle Ride.

The Custom Road features customizable geometry, components, and paint (Image credit: Enve)

The bike will use Enve's SES AR integrated one-piece bar and stem, which hides all cables and hoses for a more aero cockpit. The stem is available in sizes ranging from 90 to 130mm in 5mm increments, and the bars are available in sizes ranging from 38-46cm. Frame sizes range from 47-63cm.

Enve partnered with Chris King to create a propriety headset for the bike, called the AeroSet. Brake and shifting lines will be routed through the stem and into the headtube, between the headset's 1.5-inch bearing and standard 1.125-inch steerer.

Riders buying a complete bike can choose between SRAM Red, SRAM Force AXS, Shimano Dura-Ace, or Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrains and disc brakes. Power meters are also available for an additional cost. There are also upcharges based on what paint riders choose.

Riders opting to buy a frameset can buy what Enve is calling the Chassis, which includes the frame, fork, headset, seat mast topper, bar/stem combo, and custom Scicon Aerocomfort 3.0 TSA Travel Case. If riders choose to add on an Enve SES or Foundation wheelset, it will become a Rolling Chassis option.

To buy a Custom Road, customers must make a $250 deposit on Enve's website. After the build kit, geometry, and paint are confirmed, then the customer will make a 50 percent deposit, to which the previously paid $250 is applied.

Enve Custom Road pricing