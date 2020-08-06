ENVE launches all-new SES tyre collection

ENVE completes the wheel ecosystem with the introduction of it's new SES road tyres which are aerodynamically optimised, tubeless compatible and come with a “real-world fast” promise from the carbon wheel manufacturer.

ENVE has been developing and assembling high-quality carbon rims from their Utah base for over a decade now with a focus on producing the ultimate in performance, durability, and quality.

The last piece of the rolling stock jigsaw for ENVE was tyres and with the introduction of the SES tyre collection, they are now able to offer a range of tyres to benefit ENVE and non-ENVE riders.

While ENVE is an expert when it comes to carbon layup, its facilities are not geared to produce tyres, which is why ENVE has partnered with the Czech Republic tyre company Tufo, a brand with more than 25 years experience of hand-making tyres. Working with Tufo has led to research and development to create proprietary rubber compounds and allowed access to premium casings.

ENVE has been aware that a tyre's shape can be optimised by the rim design but as it has been limited in working with other brand's tyres it has limited the gains that have been possible. Now that ENVE is able to control the full system. Working with leading aerodynamicist Simon Smart of Drag2Zero fame, ENVE has been able to leverage increased gains in aerodynamic performance for all road riders, not just ENVE SES and Foundation wheelset owners.



“With the release of our SES Road Tires, our SES wheel customers can now achieve additive aerodynamic gains and real-world performance by simply upgrading their tyres,” stated ENVE’s VP of Product, Jake Pantone.

ENVE has done this by creating what it calls a Hybrid Shape and using a breakaway tread pattern. The shape is essentially a compromise between a tall aerodynamic tyre and a rounded tyre with better rolling and cornering characteristics. The tread shares elements of ENVE's hallmark logo that proudly adorns its rims, which ENVE claims to influence air as it flows across the wheel. The front tread keeps air attached to the surface as it meets the leading edge and the rear tread is designed to close the wake as the wheel moves past.

The SES tyres offer claimed aerodynamic gains and easy tubeless setup but more importantly come in tan wall options (Image credit: ENVE)

Aero isn't everything

There is more to a tyre than aerodynamics, it must be able to inspire cornering confidence and resist flats as if you are slowed down in these areas all the aerodynamic development is wasted. ENVE has specced a sticky SPC Silica which is a mixture of synthetic and natural rubbers with Activated Silica filler to improve wet weather performance and lower rolling resistance. The rolling surface is connected to a laminated casing with a Vectran layer to help ward off punctures or pinches.

ENVE has committed to road tubeless and the SES road tyres are tubeless and designed to work with straight-sidewall (TSS) or hookless-bead and hooked-bead rim designs. ENVE has been long time adopter of the hookless rim system so it is no surprise that it preaches the ease of setup and performance gains from such a system.

Pantone states the benefits of the hookless design, “ENVE has advanced road-tubeless rim design with the inclusion of the hookless-bead which allows us to consistently achieve the critical bead-seat dimensions required for reliable tubeless setups. However, the path hasn’t been without its hurdles as some tyre manufacturers have been behind the curve at which road-tubeless rim technology has advanced. So, aside from the on-road performance our new tires deliver, the SES Road Tires are constructed to guarantee a robust sealing interface and compatibility with our hooked and hookless rim designs alike.”

SES Road Tires are made for “everyday race performance” and come in four sizes (700x 25c, 27c, 29c, and 31c). ENVE has designed the tyres around the SES wheel range which features rims with internal widths of 19mm, 21mm, 23mm, and 25mm.

SES 25 – Best suited to narrower rims between 19mm and 21mm, ENVE offer this tyre for its legacy SES wheels as well as current generation SES and Foundation wheel models.

SES 27 –Designed to maximize the aero performance of the SES AR wheel line and to provide a higher-volume tire option for traditional SES and Foundation wheel owners without compromising aerodynamic stability and performance. The SES 27 suits 19mm to 25mm internal rims and measures between 27mm and 30mm depending on rim size.

SES 29 – The SES offers more versatility and its larger volume increases grip and 'all-road' capability. According to ENVE this tire, paired with an SES AR wheelset, is the go-to house favourite. It measures between 28mm on a 19mm rim to 31mm on a 25mm rim.

SES 31 – With many brands bringing out new endurance bikes with ever bigger clearance, the SES31 tyre will likely be popular for riders that are looking for a fast but tough road tyre to take on long rides and mixed surfaces.

Good news for those who value style as well as performance, ENVE offers all the tyres in both black and tan options

The 25c and 29c SES Road Tires are now available with the SES 27c and SES 31c tires are due later in the year. ENVE SES Road Tires retail for £70.00, $75.00 and €75.00.

Tech specs: ENVE SES road tyres