Enve adds affordable gravel wheels to its Foundation Collection

Enve has responded to the trend of gravel riders growing more daring in terms of their terrain choices, which has created a demand for wider options in the best gravel wheels category.

The Utah cycling composite brand has added two new wheels to its Foundation Collection, the more affordable range within Enve’s product portfolio.

Two new models join the Enve G Series range, bringing Foundation Collection prices to the gravel market. Both of these rims feature Enve’s wide hookless bead, which can help prevent point-loaded pinch flats, caused by hitting sharp rocks or roots at speed.

The AG25 and AG28 rims are shaped to work with 700c and 650b tyres, respectively, and both are generously wide. Gravel riders will know that an increased internal rim diameter can deliver huge benefits in terms of tyre casing shape when inflated.

Enve’s AG25 measures out to 25mm of internal width and there is a mass rating of 360g per rim. The AG28 is marginally heavier, at 372g, accounting for its additional material, and shapes out to 28mm of internal width.

(Image credit: Enve)

Wider rims and bigger tyres are better

Both the AG25 and AG28 rims have the same 21mm rim depth and Enve is constructing them with Sapim CX Sprint spokes and its alloy hubs, equipped with a choice of either XDR or S11 drivers. The rotor mount is centre-lock.

With its new AG25 and AG28 wheelsets, Enve provides rims that mount tyres up to 700x50mm in size. The additional tyre volume these wheels can accommodate delivers a range of benefits for gravel riders.

Those who wish to do adventurous bike touring, where a gravel bike is required to carry a lot of weight, will find larger tyres beneficial in respect of load capacity.

If you aren’t planning on an ambitious bike touring adventure, there are other dynamic riding advantages to Enve’s wider rim gravel wheels. Those riders who enjoy taking in some singletrack, or diverging off-piste on a Saturday gravel route, will discover that large volume tyres provide better ride quality and more secure grip, especially when descending.

Enve is marketing its AG25 and AG28 wheelsets at £1,850. Wheelset weights rank from 1460- to 1,528g.