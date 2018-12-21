Enter the 2018 Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards

Image 1 of 4 2018 Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 4 Cyclingnews photographer Mark Gunter receives the award for best photo of 2005. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 4 Sunset on the Champs-Élysées in 2013 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Chris Froome during the stage 17 2013 Tour de France time trial (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Entries are open for the Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards, and you have until January 3, 2019, to submit your photos for consideration for the competition that showcases some stunning cycling images and remembers the life of photographer Mark Gunter.

Now in their third year, the awards are made up of four categories: Professional Photographer, Enthusiast, Smartphone/Action Cam and Proud Cycling Moment. The entry fee is just $25AUD, with a maximum of three photographs per entry, although you can enter as many times as you like.

The entries will be judged by a panel made of cycling photography legend Graham Watson, current cycling photographer Russ Ellis and winner of the 2016 Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards, Wouter Roosenboom.

Funds raised will go to Tour de Cure, which raises money for cancer research through charity cycling events, and to the Young Cyclist Alliance, which raises money to financially assist promising young riders.

Mark was a hugely gifted and extremely well respected professional cycling photographer, covering the biggest events around the world for media outlets including Cyclingnews, but whose life was tragically cut short by cancer at the age of 41, leaving behind his wife Leanne Gatien and their young son Lucas, as well as a devastated cycling community, family and friends.

The awards were launched three years ago in association with our colleagues at CyclingTips, where you can enter the awards, while more information on the awards can be found on Mark's photography website.

You can also see some of the entrants' pictures for this year's awards on the #markgunterphotoawards2018 Instagram account.