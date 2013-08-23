Sabatini undergoes surgery for fractured thoracic vertebrae

Image 1 of 3 Third place getter Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Visconti takes the win from a desperate Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Loddo (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli), Alessandro Petacchi (1st, Lampre) and Fabio Sabatini (3rd, Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Sabatini must have surgery to stabilise two thoracic vertebrae suffered in a crash in the third stage of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. It is not yet known when the Cannondale rider will return to Italy or how long his recovery may take, but as the team said, “it is sure” that his season is over.

Sabatini crashed heavily in the third stage of the Colorado road race, and was immediately taken to hospital in Steamboat Springs, where X-rays showed the fractures as well as a “small cranial trauma”. MRIs confirmed the diagnosis.

Local physicians, in conjunction with team doctor Robert Corsetti and Sabatini, decided that the surgery was needed. The rider was moved to a hospital in Denver for expert treatment.