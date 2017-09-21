End of season for Oscar Gatto - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Oscar Gatto (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Oscar Gatto checks over his new race bike before the training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Bob Stapleton got out onto the course for a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The race passes one of the many World War One monuments in Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The new members of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport / Luis Ángel Gómez)

Astana's Oscar Gatto has called a premature end to his season after sustaining facial injuries in a crash during training on Thursday.

According to his team, the Italian was out training on his home roads when he crashed head-first. "Fortunately, his helmet, taking the main shock, saved the rider from too serious injuries," the team stated.

Fortunately for Gatto, examinations ruled out any fractures or serious injuries, but with many contusions and bruises, he faces at least a week off the bike.

"Most probably, Oscar will quit the 2017 season to get the maximal recovery because rider's health is on the first plan."

Bob Stapleton elected to UCI Management Committee

USA Cycling's chairman Bob Stapleton, formerly the manager of the Highroad Sports teams, was elected to the UCI's Management Committee at the UCI Congress in Bergen, Norway on Thursday.

Stapleton will represent the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) which comprises the Caribbean and Central, North and South America.

"This is an important time for our sport as there is a real opportunity to make meaningful progress in men's and women's cycling. I look forward to enacting positive changes which will help cycling reach its full potential," Stapleton said in a USA Cycling press release.

He replaces Mike Plant in the post.

USA Cycling's CEO Derek-Bouchard Hall commented on the election of David Lappartient as UCI President, unseating Brian Cookson.

"We know Mr. Lappartient well and have a very constructive working relationship. We look forward to working closely with him and the entirety of the UCI leadership team to drive further progress in the sport," Bouchard-Hall said. "We would also like to express our gratitude to Brian Cookson. He came to lead the organization during a difficult period and had an enormous, positive impact."

Great War Remembrance Race added to UCI calendar

The UCI European Tour added another race for the 2018 season, with the Great War Remembrance Race set to take place on August 24 in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France.

The race, organised by Flanders Classics and the Gent-Wevelgem organisation, will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War in 2018, but aims to "safeguard continuing awareness of this historic war, so that we will never forget", according to a press release.

The August date lands the event between the Cyclassics Hamburg and the Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France in Plouay.

Colombian fastman signs for Caja-Rural Seguros RGA

Spanish Pro-Continental team Caja-Rural Seguros RGA has announced the signing of Nelson Soto. The 23-year-old won three stages of the Vuelta a Colombia and the points classification in August and also won the Pan American road race in May.

Soto, who has ridden with the Continental Coldeportes team in 2017, is in Bergen with the Colombian national team as he makes his elite Worlds debut.

"I am fast and I can also climb well over medium - mountain terrain. I opted to move to Caja as they have trusted in me and given me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of racing in Europe," said Soto. "My objectives are to learn, gain experience and fight for wins. Now I will go to the Worlds to represent my country. Here I will participate against some of the best international cyclists with the Colombian jersey on my back which will be a dream come true for me."

Soto joins Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP), Julen Amezqueta and Cristian Rodriguez (Wilier Triestina) in signing for the team from 2018.