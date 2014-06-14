Bob Stapleton new Chairman of USA Cycling Board of Directors

Image 1 of 3 Bob Stapleton is serious about improving the sport's reputation (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 HTC-Highroad's Bob Stapleton talks sponsorship before the start in Limoux. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 3 Bob Stapleton stands behind his riders as T-Mobile becomes High Road for 2008. (Image credit: Shane Stokes/Cyclingnews)

Bob Stapleton has been elected as chairman of the USA Cycling Board of Directors. Alex Nieroth was elected as vice-chairman. USA Cycling announced the results of the election which were part of its meetings in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Friday. Both will serve two-year terms.

“As board chairman, Stapleton will work closely with the organization’s senior management team to fulfill USA Cycling’s mission of achieving sustained success in international cycling competition, serving members, and growing competitive cycling in America,” the organisation said on its website.

Stapleton was owner of Team HTC-Highroad men’s and women's teams. He founded the first women’s team in 2003. In January 2007 he took over management of the Telekom team, and got the team’s licence when the German telecommunications firm withdrew its sponsorship later that year. The team ran under the name of various sponsors through 2011, after which no new sponsor could be found.

“I look forward to working with USA Cycling and its stakeholders to enhance the sport for the benefit of our athletes, event organizers and members," Stapleton said.

Nieroth, who first joined the Board in 2012, brings a sport business background to his new position. He was most recently a Principal at Team Epic/Velocity, one of the leading sports and entertainment marketing services companies in the U.S., a firm he co-founded in 1999.

“I welcome the opportunity to work more closely with Steve and the topnotch USA Cycling staff to grow this sport and to help leverage the passion and commitment so many of us have,” said Nieroth.

“Bob & Alex bring extraordinary depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to the leadership positions of the USA Cycling Board of Directors,” said USA Cycling CEO & President Steve Johnson. “Their extensive understanding of business, and particularly the business of our sport, adds an important dimension to our governance, and I, along with our entire executive staff, am looking forward to working closely with them as we continue to develop this great sport.”