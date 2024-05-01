Bora-Hansgrohe deny Buchmann's Giro d'Italia co-leadership claim following non-selection

By James Moultrie
published

'That is something new for us. It is not right' says Enrico Gasparotto amid continued spat

Emanuel Buchmann in action at the UAE Tour
Emanuel Buchmann in action at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bora-Hansgrohe have said “strategy changes” are the reason that Emanuel Buchmann was left out of their Giro d’Italia squad and that he wasn't promised co-leadership after the German national champion lashed out at his non-selection on social media earlier this week.

“I cannot describe my disappointment and frustration be not nominated for the Giro d’Italia this year,” said Buchmann in reaction to the team's squad announcement on Monday.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

