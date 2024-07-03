Elite launches three new indoor-focused products at Eurobike, including Zwift-Ride competitor

Elite has launched an indoor smart bike with virtual shifting along with two new direct drive smart trainers

Italian cycling brand Elite has released three new indoor smart trainers including an all-new indoor smart bike featuring virtual shifting.

Eurobike, one of the world's biggest cycling trade shows takes place this week in Frankfurt, Germany. The show often sees brands bringing their latest shiny and exciting products to launch to the international audience that descends on the show each year.

Elite looks to have done just that, launching a new budget-focused smart trainer in the shape of the Avanti, the Square virtual-shifting indoor bike, and the Justo 2 updates the brand's existing best smart trainer.

Avanti packs high end features in to a value package

With a claimed power accuracy of +/-1%, the Avanti offers class-leading accuracy at this price point (Image credit: Elite)

The first new trainer from the brand is aimed at the value end of the market. Smart indoor trainers have been steadily dropping in price and Elite will be hoping that the Avanti hits the sweet spot between functionality and cost.

For a trainer that comes in at €749, the Avanti boasts a very respectable claimed power accuracy of +/-1%, something that is typically reserved for trainers costing over the €1,000 mark.

Riders that are looking to use the Avanti with a virtual training platform such as Zwift or Rouvy will be able to simulate gradients of up to 18%. While Elite’s more premium trainers do exceed this, the Avanti does trump the likes of Wahoo’s Kickr Core which peaks at a maximum simulated grade of 16%.

The Avanti packs in some additional smart features for riders using Shimano’s Di2 platform with the ability to adjust resistance and pause the brake directly from the bike's shifters.

Intending to create a more comfortable and realistic riding feel, Elite has fitted the Avanti with black Flex Feet. These rubber feet allow up to 4.5º of micro oscillation which means the trainer can move with your pedalling stroke. There is also the option to purchase red Flex Feet that are softer in their makeup, allowing for up to 7º of micro oscillation. Elite says that using Flex Feet increases the muscle effectiveness of the shoulders, back, glutes, and quadriceps.

As standard, the Avanti will ship with a free 12-month membership to Elite's My E-Training indoor training software as well as a range of trials and discounts for other virtual cycling platforms.

The Justo 2 shares the same aesthetics as the existing Justo but packs in a range of new features (Image credit: Elite)

The other direct trainer launched at Eurobike comes as an update to one of Elite’s existing trainers, the Justo. Priced at €1,099 it incorporates the same features as the Avanti with an increase in power accuracy and maximum simulated gradient.

Unlike the Avanti, the Justo 2 also comes equipped with a Shimano 105 12-speed cassette making it useable straight out of the box.

The Justo 2 has a claimed power accuracy of less than +/-1% making it one of the most accurate indoor trainers available on the market. When compared to the existing Justo trainer, the Justo 2 has an updated flywheel which has increased in mass to create a more realistic road feel.

Elite has kept the Justo 2 maximum simulated gradient at 24% which should be more than enough for even the most brutal virtual climbs.

Some additional features over the Avanti include compatibility with the brand’s Rizer smart gradient simulator and the Aria smart fan allowing users to create a complete smart training ecosystem.

Much like the Avanti, the Justo 2 also comes with Flex Feet to increase muscle effectiveness, but in this case the softer red versions come included.

As standard, the Justo 2 will ship with 36 months of free membership to Elite’s My E-Training software.

Elite releases its first indoor bike with the Square

Most notable from Elite is the release of its first indoor smart bike called the Square. Much like the newly released Zwift Ride the basis of the Square revolves around an existing trainer and an add-on frame. Notably, the Square’s drivetrain revolves around virtual shifting that can be configured to match gearing from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo.

Users have the choice of creating their own gearing profiles, or can utilise the preloaded configurations with Shimano 11-30 acting as the default setting. The ability to tailor your gear range is something that could be valuable for riders looking to decide on what gearing to fit to their bikes.

The Square’s intentions as a virtual training tool are also made apparent by the presence of integrated controls on either shifter. These can be used for controlling virtual training apps as well as the Aria smart fan.

The Square uses a belt drive and virtual shifting to simulate customisable gearing from any of the main groupset manufacturers (Image credit: Elite)

Dialling in the perfect bike fit can be something that indoor smart bikes have suffered with in the past, however, the Square has seven adjustments available to accommodate a wide range of cyclists.

Saddle height, tilt and fore-aft, handlebar height and fore-aft position, horizontal tube length, and crank lengths can all be configured to give you a fit that matches your bike.

Elite says that the Square "is a frame designed to replace your bike during training with the smart trainer, eliminating the need to switch bikes or mount the one you use outdoors when you want to train at home."

As far as power and gradient simulation are concerned, the Square uses the Justo 2 resistance unit. As a complete bike, the Square also allows riders to use power meter pedals to gather power data. This is a feature that some riders will be pleased to see as it allows for complete consistency between data on the indoor bike and road bike.

At €1250, the Square presents itself as Elite’s most premium indoor trainer coming in just over €150 more expensive than the Justo 2. The advantage of the Square is that there is no need to fit your bike to a trainer which also removes the potential sweat-based corrosion that can afflict the bikes of avid indoor riders.

Both the Avanti and Justo 2 will be available for purchase towards the end of August with the Square available for pre-order with deliveries expected to take place in December this year.