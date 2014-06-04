Electronic Campagnolo Chorus EPS groupset launched

Image 1 of 5 Campagnolo Chorus EPS features a new four-bolt spider design, compatible with compact and standard chainrings (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 2 of 5 Campagnolo Chorus EPS rear derailleur (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 3 of 5 The new Campagnolo front derailleur (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 4 of 5 Campagnolo Chorus ErgoPower levers have been updated - those thumb paddles have been slightly reshaped (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 5 of 5 Campagnolo Chorus EPS uses the same battery that powers Record groupsets (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo has added EPS electronic shifting to its second-tier Chorus groupset.

As well as the new technology upgrade, which was previously restricted to the top Record and Super Record groupsets, the Italian marque has made significant changes throughout the rest of the Chorus offering.

The carbon crank arms have been reshaped – making it a very good-looking transmission – but more practically Campy has updated the spider too. The 2015 version uses a four-arm design and a unified bolt pattern that means the cranks can take both compact and standard chainrings in ratios of 53/39, 52/36 and 50/34. The design is not entirely new, however; it first saw light of days on a prototype we spotted at the Giro d’Italia in Belfast last month. The crank length options will be available in standard sizes: 170, 172.5 and 175.

Campagnolo also appears to have double-bolted the crankset on the Chorus model – one for each chainring – which it claims enhances rigidity. It is unknown if there is a weight penalty or how much it is.

Like Record level grouppos, EPS Chorus uses ErgoPower levers. This too has received a slight modification; the thumb shifters have been updated and look more scalloped and paddle-like.

Power is provided by the same EPS V2 internal battery used by the Record tier grouppos.

The rear derailleur body appears to be a mix of aluminium and carbon – and though it doesn’t look as swish as the full carbon Record body design, it is still elegant and refined.

The trickle down of the electronic technology means the Italian marque now offers an alternative to Shimano Ultegra Di2. Campagnolo will continue offering Chorus as a mechanical option. Pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

