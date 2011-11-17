Ekimov to aid Russian Global Cycling Project

Viatcheslav Ekimov celebrates after winning stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espa (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Viatcheslav Ekimov has been invited to become professional sports advisor to Igor Makarov, the founder and head of the Russian Global Cycling Project and president of the Russian Cycling Federation.

Ekimov, 45, is currently serving as a direcetur sportif for RadioShack. He rode professionally from 1990 to 2006, finishing his career with US Postal. His riding career included victories in one stage each in the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, and he won two Olympic medals.

The Russian Global Cycling Project (RGCP) includes Team Katusha, continental and youth teams Itera-Katusha, and also mens, womens and youth track teams.

Marakov offered the position to Ekimov as a sign of “understanding the necessity of attracting the highest level specialists in the Project,” according to the press release.

“It was easily expected that one of the most titled Russian riders and cycling managers accepted the invitation from the head of the RGCP and Russian Cycling Federation, Igor Makarov,” the press release concluded.