Eisel: Sky wants the Tour win

Image 1 of 4 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 Inquest: Cavendish (left) and Eisel discuss the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Bernard Eisel (Sky) psyching himself up pre-race (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 It was a day to forget for Bernhard Eisel (Sky) as he finished well down the field (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Bernhard Eisel is ready to start the Tour de France for the ninth time, and is still “as excited as if it were my first time.” The Austrian is looking to help Bradley Wiggins win the Tour, and, as always, to help teammate Mark Cavendish win sprints.

“Team Sky wants the Tour win,” he said on his personal website. “We have Bradley Wiggins as co-favourite for the yellow. From the ramp in Liege to the finish in Paris, I will work with the guys for this win.”

Eisel said this year's Tour parcours provides very good chances for Wiggins' success. “Few mountaintop finishes, and two long time trial stages, that is good for Bradley. Plus Chris Froome will provide strong support, he was second in the Vuelta last year.”

Eisel will also help the world champion in the sprints. "Of course 'Cav' wants to defend his green jersey from last year, but yellow and stage wins count more.”

He will set a record for participations by an Austrian. “Like Georg Totschnig, I have started eight times. He has won a stage, I haven't yet. Maybe it will work out on my ninth try. That would be something I can tell my grandchildren later.

“Because the Tour is and remains the greatest thing that a cyclist can experience I am happy and, despite all the routine, as excited as if it were my first time.”